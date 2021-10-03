DJ Le Soul on her relationship with Black Coffee and her latest project

You can spot her name among the top ten most streamed music artists right now. DJ Le Soul is on a takeover and while she continues to grow the brand, she's grateful to have DJ Black Coffee at her disposal to help her navigate the industry better.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ said she admired how much Black Coffee invested in her career by giving her advice and always making time for her.

“People know ubuti Nathi as this great musician he is magnificent ... he's elevated my life ... whether he is in Ibiza, Greece or anywhere in the world, I can send him something and he'll reply in his busy schedule and give honest input,” she says.

“I think his approach is very welcoming, so just having access to someone like that who's our biggest export in SA right now, it's not something I take for granted ... he's very supportive.”