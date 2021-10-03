DJ Zinhle reveals Oskido gifted her R200k when she told him about her first pregnancy

DJ Zinhle's relationship with Oskido is one that many can't help but be envious of, from their musical collaborations to their involvement in each others lives.

In the latest episode of her reality show Unexpected on BET, Zinhle went down memory lane and told her fans announcing a pregnancy has never been easy for her, not with baby Asante and certainly not with Kairo over six years ago.

Zinhle told the story of how nervous she was to reveal news of her pregnancy to Oskido when she fell pregnant with Kairo Forbes who was fathered by rapper AKA.

“I feel like it's so tough to report to everyone that I am a fifty-thousand-year-old who's pregnant ... he was [cool with me when I told him I was pregnant with Kairo] he even gave me money,” she said.

The DJ revealed that Oskido gifted her a whopping R200,000 when she shared her happy news.

“He gave me a lot of money, it was about R200,000 when I told him I was pregnant. I think he was just worried,” she chuckled.

Oskido is one of Zinhle's closest friends and she never forgets to give him flowers and acknowledge him.

“Guys. I'm so blessed to have Oskido in my life. We all are,” she wrote.

In celebration of Oskido's birthday Zinhle penned a heartwarming message to the producer.

“The kindest guy I know. @oskidoibelieve thank you for everything you are. God bless and keep you ..." she wrote.