'Some deity somewhere is smiling in my direction' - Comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane talks JICF

How does it feel to form part of the JICF line-up?

Mad privileged. I see SA as, at the very least, in the top four in stand-up destinations. I know many comics that equally deserved a spot. To be here does not only feel like merit but some deity somewhere smiling in my direction.

How have you been since the pandemic disrupted everybody’s lives?

Disrupted? Do you mean put our lives in turmoil!? In disarray? Sorry. To answer your question I don't remember anything before my invite to this fest.

How have you kept your spirits up?

By consuming spirits. I'm kidding man. I just began to celebrate the beauty in our people. The resilience, the responsibility and the humanity that recognises our part in keeping each other alive.

Has the pandemic given you content to work with in respect of material?

Of course it has! Unfortunately I plan to perform the material on stage and print won't do it justice.

What were some of the lessons you learnt from the change of pace brought about by the pandemic?

The pandemic reminded me of all my failed New Year's resolutions and asked me why I thought I could learn the sax. It also reminded me of my desperation for good stand-up comedy.

