WATCH | Levels! Cassper gifts baby mama Thobeka with a Rolex for her birthday
Rapper Cassper Nyovest left fans shook and some filled with envy after sharing a video of him surprising his baby mama Thobeka with an expensive timepiece for her birthday.
The Tito Mboweni rapper decided to go big or go home with a gift for his girlfriend.
Cassper said he decided to buy his queen her very first Rolex for her special day.
“It's Baby Mom's birthday so I bought her her first Rolex. Here's a video of me surprising her. Happy birthday Mama ka Boy. Love you forever! You a real one!” he wrote on his social media platforms.
Watch the video and Thobeka's reaction below.
Even though Cassper and Thobeka keep their relationship private, they don't hide the fact that they are smitten with each other. Cassper always comments lovingly on Thobeka's social media post and vice verse.
However, Cassper recently opened up about the love he has for Thobeka. In an interview on YFM's Banques And Venom show Cassper gushed about his respect for his partner.
“I've got so much respect for Thobeka. I'm so-so lucky ... I was blessed with such a real one besides all the bullsh*t of the industry and some of the sh*t that they have to get accustomed to just because of me and my lifestyle and what I do and people being so interested in our family. And also people don't like seeing people happy,” he said.
The rapper added that even though Thobeka might be the full-time parent, he's happy that she does not make him feel that way.
“We have something that they don't understand and they don't know about, we don't post about. When we're together we're together. No-one knows ... our living arrangements they just see when it's good, it's not perfect but it's good and it's strong. I have so much respect for her because she goes through so much,” he added.