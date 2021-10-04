'People need to catch a wake up' - Sliqe on how SA could revive hip hop

DJ and head of hip hop and R&B at Sony Music Entertainment SA Sliqe has weighed in on the conversation of reviving SA hip hop.

With amapiano being the most sought after genre and getting international attention, there have been many hip hop artists making their contributions to the sound which sparked the conversation of rappers not respecting the culture.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sliqe said people were not being progressive and should understand that you could borrow sound.

“People need to catch a wake up ... people are adding lock drum to a hip hop beat ... you can borrow from different sound ... so if you can do that without culture appropriating to make a quick buck then you'll be fine.”