TshisaLIVE

Rachel Kolisi thanks God Siya wasn’t seriously injured on the field

“When you see them go down like that, it’s so hard to put into words what it feels like, but scary and helpless are probably a good place to start,” Rachel shared.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 October 2021 - 13:00
Siya Kolisi with his wife, Rachel.
Siya Kolisi with his wife, Rachel.
Image: Instagram

Businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, has opened up about the not-so-glamorous side of being married to a sportsman, who could get seriously injured while doing something they love.

After watching a moment that left her feeling helpless during Siya's latest game, Rachel took to her Instagram to express the feelings she and many other wives and children of rugby players feel every time their loved one “leaves everything” on the field.

She shared what goes through her mind each time she watches Siya have a tough moment or a hard, life-threatening moment during a match.

I don’t ever wish moments like this on anyone. When you see them go down like that, it’s so hard to put into words what it feels like, but scary and helpless are probably a good place to start.

“Especially when your kids are very aware of what’s going on too. I’ve sat next to many others who have experienced those same moments, some were fine, some had lengthy injuries and others never played the game again,” Rachel explained.

Rachel took the opportunity to praise God that Siya managed to walked off the field. She also reminded her champion's fans that sportsmen and women put their bodies on the line for the sake of the game and that that shouldn't be taken for granted.

“I think we often forget these men and women put their bodies on the line for this game and things can change in a moment. I celebrate and thank Jesus every time Siya walks off the field safely, today a little more. Finally, it's home time!” she wrote.

Rachel and Siya recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The Springbok captain and his wifey shared a timeline of their special moments together. 

Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared a collage of pictures from their wedding day with a touching love note caption. 

“Five years later, to the day. And I still look at him that way,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being a home. I love you.”

Siya shared an Instagram Reel of throwback pictures to celebrate their anniversary.

The reel included pictures from as far back as when they first met, a snap of the two at Siya’s Umgidi (a Xhosa cultural event to welcome a boy returning as a man from the sacred custom of initiation), and family trips. 

“Memories. Happy five years, Mariri. Thank you for all the memories! Love you,” wrote Siya.

MORE

WATCH | LOL! Rachel and Siya Kolisi's son, Nicholas, prays for a baby brother — again!

LOL! Rachel Kolisi's son Nicholas again asked her for a baby brother.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | LOL! Siya Kolisi's face while getting the vaccine will make your Monday

"Rugby tackles? No problem. Needles? Eish," said Siya Kolisi.
Sport
1 month ago

‘5 years later, I still look at him that way'- Siya & Rachel Kolisi celebrate five years of marriage

“Five years later, to the day. And I still look at him that way," Rachel wrote on Instagram.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Rachel Kolisi on long-distance relationship with Siya: 'We have a hectic six months ahead'

Rachel Kolisi has opened up about adjusting to her new life after Siya Kolisi made the move to KZN and joined the Sharks rugby team.
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LOL! Busiswa responds to Makhadzi's comment that she'd 'beat' her in a fight TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Maybach V Class rides & gifts from Cartier! Khanyi Mbau gets ‘royal’ ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle reveals Oskido gifted her R200k when she told him about her first ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Le Soul on her relationship with Black Coffee and her latest project TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘You’re my everyday miracle’ — Howza and Salamina Mosese celebrate 13 years of ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting