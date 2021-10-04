SA stands with Makhadzi after trolls attack her for her ‘dark inner thighs’

Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi left many of her fans heartbroken when she released a statement to apologise after a troll body shamed her.

This comes after an event photographer shared photos of the Makhadzi performing on stage at the weekend that show her dark inner thighs. The picture became ammunition for a troll who used it to body shame Makhadzi, saying the darkness of her inner thighs implied that she “doesn't bath”.

Makhadzi's fans came to her defence, slamming the troll. However, upon seeing the viral pictures, Makhadzi apologised to her fans, and essentially her bullies, when she said she was “sorry” her dark thighs offended them and that the pictures shouldn't have been shared.

“I would like to apologise to all my fans if you really disappointed about these pictures. There were a lot of beautiful pictures that a cameraman was gonna post, but he chose to post this to promote his brand, but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul ... I know I am strong and all this will pass ... Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part ... I am like this and I am proud,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

This is not the first time the Matorokisi singer has been bullied for her looks or her body - in addition to having written a song about it, she's addressed it many times. This time she added that she was pleading with trolls to leave her alone, because while she was strong enough to take their abuse, her family wasn't.

“Yes I am strong but my family and friends they are not strong as I am. Seeing them crying about edited pictures really breaks me and affects me badly.

“I would like to ask everyone who reacted with this picture and edited pictures that you are planting something that can affect me badly. I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me. I don't have energy to block you. I love you all.”