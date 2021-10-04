‘Sorry guys’ — DJ Maphorisa finally apologises to Makwa and Dr Malinga

After causing a stir online last week with his Facebook LIVE rants in which DJ Maphorisa went after “disrespectful” producer Makwa and “jealous” singer Dr Malinga, Maphorisa has issued an apology to the pair.

Taking to his Facebook timeline on Saturday, Maphorisa said he simply got into his feels and said inappropriate things and he had nothing but love for the two stars and wanted to focus on making music.

“I tripped. Sorry guys I become soft and sensitive sometimes. Makwa I love you, boy. I'm sorry I tripped. Dr Malinga askies grootman laka. Let's push love forward. Let's make music guys and feed our families. Sorry again.” he wrote.