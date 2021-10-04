US rapper TI's son Domani Harris gives Nasty C a shout-out on '85 South Show'
Nasty C has received yet another international nod, and this time it's from one of his favourite comedy podcasts called 85 South Show.
While making mention of some great rappers in the hip hop space during an interview with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, Domani Harris, son of revered rapper T.I., gave a shout-out to Nasty C.
“Nasty C ... do yol know Nasty C? He's a dope artist, he's from Africa. Young dope artist ... Shoutout to Nasty C,” he said.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, Nasty C reacted to their comment, writing: “Yooooo! I'm such a fan of this show! S/O my boi @Domani ! Love bro,” he wrote.
Nasty C recently also got a nod at the BET Hip Hop Awards when he got nominated in the Best International Flow category, recognising artists across the globe.
In the category Nasty C is nominated alongside Ladipoe (Nigeria), Little Simz (UK), Dave (UK), Gazo (France), Laylow (France) and Xama (Brazil).
Earlier this year, at the South African Music Awards, Nasty C walked away with the Best Hip-Hop Album award for his Zulu Man With Some Power 20-track album he released in 2020 featuring American rappers T.I, Lil Goti, Lil Keed and R&B singer Ari Lennox.
Nasty C has been flying the South African flag high and is gradually cementing his name as an international rapper. He's been recognised by a number of renowned international stars, so we're here for it.