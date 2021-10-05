LISTEN | Pearl Thusi on venturing into the alcohol business and building an empire

It took a lot of learning, relearning and unlearning to finally partner with the gin brand. Pearl said she had to constantly remind herself that she was capable of embarking on such a huge venture.

“Imposter syndrome is a real thing and to venture into a new territory like this you need proper guidance but you also need to believe in yourself. It really was about thinking about my own confidence, my own self-belief and understanding I do have the power to do this. Self-doubt and belief can be the biggest enemy of progress so I have always been working on that and to have people like Zinhle around me and many other people that I can speak to about this has been very empowering.”

The actress who co-owns a hair care line called Black Pearl by Pearl Thusi, luxury scented soy candles and artisan soaps called The Sitota Collection, which is a collaboration with her manager Yvette Gayle, says she's always looking to explore and expand as an entrepreneur.

“I have a better understanding of who I am and what I want to do and the legacy I want to leave. I'm growing and I need to grow into different spaces and if any artist hasn't learnt in this last 18 or so months that you really have to have another plan to live comfortably in your actual career, like as an actress or an entertainer.”

Pearl joins Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle, Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau and J'Something among celebs who have stakes in the alcohol industry.