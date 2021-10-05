WATCH | Diplo plays Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama', and we can't deal
Zakes Bantwini's hit track Osama is an undeniable movement that has broken borders and got a spin by renowned American DJ Diplo.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zakes shared an appreciation post to Diplo thanking him for showing him love during his set.
Spain, Portugal, England, Switzerland and Kenya have all shown love for the song, which is already a summer anthem.
Zakes recently shared the lyrics to the song. He explained that the word Osama means “lion”.
“In Africa, lions symbolise protection, wisdom and power.”
Celebrating his song topping the charts, Zakes gave a shoutout to his collaborator Kasango, who featured on the track.
“We are number one, this moment is ours. It’s not mine and Kasango alone, it’s for everyone who loves good music.” he wrote.