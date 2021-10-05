TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Diplo plays Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama', and we can't deal

05 October 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
American DJ Diplo recognises Zakes Bantwini's hit single 'Osama'.
American DJ Diplo recognises Zakes Bantwini's hit single 'Osama'.
Image: Instagram/ Zakes Bantwini

Zakes Bantwini's hit track Osama is an undeniable movement that has broken borders and got a spin by renowned American DJ Diplo.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zakes shared an appreciation post to Diplo thanking him for showing him love during his set. 

Spain, Portugal, England, Switzerland and Kenya have all shown love for the song, which is already a summer anthem.

Zakes recently shared the lyrics to the song. He explained that the word Osama means “lion”.

“In Africa, lions symbolise protection, wisdom and power.”  

Celebrating his song topping the charts, Zakes gave a shoutout to his collaborator Kasango, who featured on the track. 

“We are number one, this moment is ours. It’s not mine and Kasango alone, it’s for everyone who loves good music.” he wrote. 

MORE

WATCH | No more mumbling! Zakes Bantwini drops the lyrics to 'Osama'

Osama means "lion" and the lyrics of the song are not one particular language... but glossolalia.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini moves ‘Osama’ release date closer after global demand becomes hectic

'Osama' took a life of its own and left Zakes no choice but to follow its lead!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘What Zakes did cannot be undone’ — SA applauds Zakes Bantwini’s ‘Osama’ hit song

"This 'Osama' song by Zakes Bantwini is going to make people cry real tears. It's powerful," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA stands with Makhadzi after trolls attack her for her ‘dark inner thighs’ TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Busiswa responds to Makhadzi's comment that she'd 'beat' her in a fight TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Le Soul on her relationship with Black Coffee and her latest project TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle reveals Oskido gifted her R200k when she told him about her first ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ATM ‘dumps’ Kuli Roberts as she gets suspended as lifestyle editor TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed