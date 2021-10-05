TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Video of Trevor Noah mocking politicians' empty promises resurfaces

05 October 2021 - 07:30
Trevor Noah's video has resurfaced with many saying it remains relevant years later.
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

A hilarious video clip of SA comedian Trevor Noah mocking politicians electioneering ahead of the local government elections has resurfaced online. 

The video shows Trevor poking fun at some of the promises politicians make to citizens to garner votes. 

The original video is from Trevor's 2009 The Day Walker stand-up comedy show. It was recently shared by One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane, again thrusting it into the spotlight.

“Now it's election time which means politicians are out in full force. Busy kissing babies and Helen Zille is dancing again and speaking isiXhosa. 

“You know it's election time: the ANC has come out with a huge campaign [saying], 'if you are not happy with service delivery then you must vote for change ... we will change'," jokes Trevor in the video. 

On Twitter, the video garnered over 30,000 views and drew mixed reactions. 

Some point out the relevance of the video, 12 years later.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: 

