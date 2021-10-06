DJ Zinhle congratulates bestie Pearl Thusi on her boss business move

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Pearl Thusi spoke of how much DJ Zinhle was supportive of her venture.

“She [Zinhle] was one of the first people I called to ask a few questions. I phoned three or four people to get some advice. I think it's one thing to get excited about an opportunity. It's another to make sure you're ready, prepared or at least aware of how much you're going to put in for it to be successful.” she said,

The actress went on to add that having Zinhle by her side played a pivotal role in her venture.

“In the past I would have definitely dreamt it if I knew it was possible, but now with people like Zinhle and P Diddy and The Rock, now they've shown us that even for you it's also possible. You can make it happen, you just have to dream bigger. So I think only in recent days was I able to dream of venturing into this business in a way that I am now.”

Mzansi took to social media celebrating Pearl's achievement.

