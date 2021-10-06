TshisaLIVE

'He tried to slap me for clout' - Nota responds to Stogie T's statement after their ‘fight’

06 October 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Nota, right, is not impressed with Stogie T's statement after he claimed he pinned the rapper to the ground during their alleged altercation.
Nota, right, is not impressed with Stogie T's statement after he claimed he pinned the rapper to the ground during their alleged altercation.
Image: Instagram/ Stogie T/ Nota

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has responded to Stogie T's statement after their alleged brawl on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nota - infamous for being a former manager and business partner to rapper Kwesta - reacted to Stogie T's statement where he apologised to his loved ones and fans after the incident. 

“He tried to slap me for clout, now he has to apologise to his church and his wife and kids for being made to kiss the tiles. Should went home with his tail between his legs but he spent the night lapping up sympathy, foolish pride,” Nota said. 

This comes after rapper Tumi “Stogie T” Molekane released a statement on Monday after a supposed video of him fighting with Nota went viral on social media.

The rapper broke his silence, saying he regretted being involved in a scuffle.  

“Yesterday, at an event touted as bringing hip hop together for the love of the culture, I was minding my own business when Nota encroached my section. I interpreted this as a provocation and gestured for him to leave and an unfortunate fracas ensued. I regret that it had to get to all that and I would like to extend my deepest apologies to my wife, my family, my church, and the hip-hop community,” read the statement. 

READ MORE

Nota claims he ‘pinned’ Stogie T to the ground during an alleged brawl

Tweeps are having a hard time believing Nota's version of events about his 'fight' with Stogie T
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I regret that it had to get to all that' - Stogie T breaks his silence on Nota brawl

Stogie T apologises to his fans and loved ones for engaging in a brawl.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Yoghurt, Cassper & clapbacks: Here’s why Nota caught heat on Twitter

"Y'all created this monster," wrote Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA stands with Makhadzi after trolls attack her for her ‘dark inner thighs’ TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Le Soul on her relationship with Black Coffee and her latest project TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Makhadzi light up the stage in Malawi and gets super star treatment TshisaLIVE
  4. ATM ‘dumps’ Kuli Roberts as she gets suspended as lifestyle editor TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle reveals Oskido gifted her R200k when she told him about her first ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed