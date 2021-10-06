'He tried to slap me for clout' - Nota responds to Stogie T's statement after their ‘fight’

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has responded to Stogie T's statement after their alleged brawl on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nota - infamous for being a former manager and business partner to rapper Kwesta - reacted to Stogie T's statement where he apologised to his loved ones and fans after the incident.

“He tried to slap me for clout, now he has to apologise to his church and his wife and kids for being made to kiss the tiles. Should went home with his tail between his legs but he spent the night lapping up sympathy, foolish pride,” Nota said.