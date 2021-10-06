'He tried to slap me for clout' - Nota responds to Stogie T's statement after their ‘fight’
Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has responded to Stogie T's statement after their alleged brawl on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nota - infamous for being a former manager and business partner to rapper Kwesta - reacted to Stogie T's statement where he apologised to his loved ones and fans after the incident.
“He tried to slap me for clout, now he has to apologise to his church and his wife and kids for being made to kiss the tiles. Should went home with his tail between his legs but he spent the night lapping up sympathy, foolish pride,” Nota said.
This comes after rapper Tumi “Stogie T” Molekane released a statement on Monday after a supposed video of him fighting with Nota went viral on social media.
The rapper broke his silence, saying he regretted being involved in a scuffle.
“Yesterday, at an event touted as bringing hip hop together for the love of the culture, I was minding my own business when Nota encroached my section. I interpreted this as a provocation and gestured for him to leave and an unfortunate fracas ensued. I regret that it had to get to all that and I would like to extend my deepest apologies to my wife, my family, my church, and the hip-hop community,” read the statement.