Somizi’s estranged hubby Mohale Motaung ventures into the radio world

Mohale’s career has been on the up and up since his association with media personality Somizi and many have been equating his success to that affiliation.

Last year, his guest appearance role on e.tv’s Rhythm City caused a stir on social media as tweeps questioned the merit of the aspiring actor and Somizi’s husband scoring the gig.

Mohale had joined the soapie as Kudzon and Tweeps went back and forth about whether it was Somizi's connections that got him the role, or if he aced his audition and earned the gig.

Mohale addressed the criticism in an interview on Trending SA.

“To be honest, in the beginning when people used to share their thoughts about what I do and where I go, it used to bother me and hurt me.

“Now about the Rhythm City gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person. I can't blame myself for getting married to Somizi and that must now not mean I shouldn't pursue any opportunity simply because people are going to say Somizi got them for me,” he said.