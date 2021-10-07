DJ Shimza believes Kunye is Mzansi's Coachella in the making — his fans agree
DJ Shimza's Kunye has created quite a stir and is such a vibe in the streets that its success got the internationally-recognised star to now believe it can be bigger than that.
Shimza took to Instagram to share his thoughts.
“Believe me, a SA version of Coachella is in the making and it’s called Kunye.”
South Africans think it's about time for Kunye to morph into one of the biggest and most famous musical festivals in the world — like Coachella. The international festival takes place in the US and garners support the world over. People travel across the globe to attend the event.
Kunye was launched with the aim of promoting the local music scene and providing a platform that connects well-established SA stars to the international scene.
Some of the comments on the post were encouraging him to go on, congratulating him on the success of the musical export.
It’s owing to this that Shimza shares the belief that one day Kunye would amount to such a world event.
It was through Kunye that Mzansi got a taste of the festive season in September through the hit song Osama by Zakes Bantwini ft Kasango.
Zakes Bantwini performs the much popular Osama song
To set the wheels in motion, at least for now, the 36-year-old is now toying with the idea of booking a bigger venue for more people to experience his events.
He earlier took to Twitter requesting tweeps to retweet his initial tweet. Should it reach the target of 500 retweets the venue will now accommodate a thousand more people.
500 retweets and I open 1000 tickets at a bigger venue. #KUNYE Shimza pic.twitter.com/cWGWrLF3M1— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 6, 2021
While he'd like to keep the attention on his career, Shimza topped the trends list recently over a twar with politician Mmusi Maimane.
The heated exchange started after Shimza weighed in on head of government digital communications Athi Geleba’s comments about a controversial sports field in the Eastern Cape reportedly costing R15m.