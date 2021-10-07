DJ Shimza believes Kunye is Mzansi's Coachella in the making — his fans agree

South Africans think it's about time for Kunye to morph into one of the biggest and most famous musical festivals in the world — like Coachella. The international festival takes place in the US and garners support the world over. People travel across the globe to attend the event.

Kunye was launched with the aim of promoting the local music scene and providing a platform that connects well-established SA stars to the international scene.

Some of the comments on the post were encouraging him to go on, congratulating him on the success of the musical export.

It’s owing to this that Shimza shares the belief that one day Kunye would amount to such a world event.

It was through Kunye that Mzansi got a taste of the festive season in September through the hit song Osama by Zakes Bantwini ft Kasango.