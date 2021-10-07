TshisaLIVE

Donald warns upcoming artists of being disrespectful before their prime

07 October 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Donald shares advice on the entertainment industry.
Donald shares advice on the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ Donald

Award-winning singer Donald has told budding artists to remember they won't be at the top alone, pleading with watch how they act.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a word of advice to upcoming artists.

“Dear young artist, you're not going to be referred to as the kids/youth forever, you will get older one day too. Stop disrespecting the ones who came before you. Honour them, you have no idea how important that is for your own career and future. Trust me.” he wrote.

This is not the first time that Donald has addressed the issue of the behaviour of budding talent.

“Small advice to upcoming artists, actors, TV personalties etc. Please don't let the fame define you because one day it will be gone and you won't know who you really are as a human. Be human first,”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Donald said he has been working towards releasing his seventh studio album, 

“I've been busy putting the album together. It's a really solid project that I put my whole life into because, just with how life has been for us for the past 15 months, I needed to put my soul into something.” he said 

“I wanted to make a current album, very current to what is happening right now ... it features some of the most amazing young artists coming out now.”

