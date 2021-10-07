Halala! Nadia Nakai celebrates 'Naaa Mean' going gold
Congratulations are in order for rapper Nadia Nakai who recently celebrated a milestone.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the rapper posted a picture of her plaque revealing that her hit single Naaa Mean recently went gold, thanking Family Tree record label owner Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo's manager Bash.
“Pull up with a gold status! With a gold status! Naaaa meeean is GOLD yall! Thank u so much to everyone who streamed my song! It’s so crazy that it’s not my first gold! But means just as much! Naaaa meeean! Thank you Cassper Nyovest, Bash,” she wrote.
Nadia has had a successful career operating under the Family Tree record label and now that she is independent, she is set to go to even greater heights.
Speaking to Slikour about her exit from the record label in an interview, Nakai said she wanted to grow more in the entertainment industry and felt the need to do it independently.
“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.
“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life,” she said.