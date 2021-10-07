‘Jerusalema’ singer Nomcebo has no ‘beef’ with Master KG — she just wants her money

Nomcebo Zikode has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Master KG and claims she hasn't been paid a cent for their hit single Jerusalema.

Responding to a local Facebook user, the singer said she had no issues with the producer and had strictly been in communication with him regarding receiving her cut of the Jersalema royalties.

“I don’t have any problem with him. I’ve never ever said anything to him besides sending out the statement which was clear that I need my money from the company, not from him, as I’ve been trying to talk to the company many times with no luck. They’ve been saying the song didn’t make any money so there’s no money. I then decided to get a lawyer to help me so I don’t know until today why he decided to respond before the company responds as he was not my boss/owner of the company but my colleague.”