Kalawa Jazmee lifts the lid on Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo's album delay

Singer Zama Khumalo has had her fans on the edge of their seats itching to hear her debut album after her Idols SA season 16 win.

In a statement on social media, Zama's record label Kalawa Jazmee apologised to fans for the delay in launching her album.

“As you are aware, we are a record label that takes pride in making quality music and while we had originally planned for a September release, a number of factors including Covid-19 meant we had to move that date out.” read the statement.

The record label assured its fans the album would be released on November 12.