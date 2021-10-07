Mmusi Maimane on DJ Shimza defending R15m EC stadium: ‘I told him he was messing up’

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has criticised DJ Shimza for defending the R15m cost of the controversial Lesseyton sports facility in the Enoch Mgijima municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Maimane tore into the ruling party’s alleged corruption during a media briefing on Wednesday, and called on South Africans to unite against corruption.

“We must unite. The criminals are united and if we are divided, they will keep winning ... The people are hungry, they don’t have jobs. But you know who has everything? The politicians,” said Maimane before reflecting on this “new low of ANC corruption”.

“They built an unbelievable stadium. They call a chicken shed a stadium for R15m. Even Shimza tried to spin this, but I told him 'you’re messing up',” said Maimane.

The pair engaged in a heated exchange on Twitter on Tuesday after Maimane lambasted the facility’s cost. Shimza said he had seen comments from people who work in construction and “engineers” who implied the cost was not far-fetched.