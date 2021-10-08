Alcohol, insults and 'regretful actions'! Inside Boity & Bujy Bikwa's brawl

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, Bujy said he had since opened a counter-case of assault and crimen injuria against Boity.

“I was quiet because of the whole prison thing [spending time in jail before being released on bail] ... this thing shook me.”

Bujy also said he had felt remorse after the altercation.

“I reached out [to Boity] because I was so remorseful. I was in tears ... I kept on saying, 'Can I please go see Boity' ... I even sent her an email to say we should talk about what happened. Not because I didn't want her to press charges, because I can also press charges ... I was willing to take accountability for her scars.”

He said he felt he could have handled the situation better but was adamant that Boity had provoked him.