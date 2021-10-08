Boity has demanded R1m from Bujy — but he says ‘both' of them 'are at fault'

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bujy said Boity had since sent a letter of demand.

“I need to take accountability for her scars but now, she opened a case, I got arrested ... the worst part is that she sent a letter demanding R1m and I'm just like, so you don't want to resolve this. Where will I get R1m when both of us are at fault?” he asked.

Bujy said he was regretful and felt remorse towards Boity and attempted to reach out to her on the night of the incident.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Bujy dismissed “accusations” that he is an “abuser”, claiming that he too had been physically assaulted by the media personality and had opted to open a counter case against her.

“I have been accused of GBV which in no way sits well with me, as I have been labelled as an abuser, which I am not ... I was verbally abused and told that my surname has no relation to who I am and because of that, that is why my career is not going anywhere in terms of growth ... furthermore, during a verbal confrontation, I was then physically assaulted, being kicked and punched while being told that I must take it,” read the statement.