Faith Nketsi is back in studio — Tweeps joke that 'she’s trying save SA hip hop!’

Even though reality TV star Faith Nketsi admitted to TshisaLIVE in 2020 that she didn't know what she was doing when she tried her hand at rapping, it seems she's had a change of heart and wants to give it another try, which has left the internet wilding!

In 2019, Faith surprised fans with a seven-track EP, titled Disrespectful. It received mixed reviews but the overwhelming feeling on the net was that sis shouldn't quit her day job.

Fast-forward to Thursday, tweeps were left shook when video and snaps from Faith's Instagram LIVE showed that the reality TV star was back in studio. Faith landed on the top 5 of the Twitter trends list as tweeps tried to figure out what she was doing in studio.

In one of her videos, Faith wrote: “This is going to be better than the last.”