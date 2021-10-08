TshisaLIVE

Faith Nketsi is back in studio — Tweeps joke that 'she’s trying save SA hip hop!’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 October 2021 - 10:00
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi is apparently back in studio attempting to rap again.
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi is apparently back in studio attempting to rap again.
Image: Supplied by MTV

Even though reality TV star Faith Nketsi admitted to TshisaLIVE in 2020 that she didn't know what she was doing when she tried her hand at rapping, it seems she's had a change of heart and wants to give it another try, which has left the internet wilding!

In 2019, Faith surprised fans with a seven-track EP, titled Disrespectful. It received mixed reviews but the overwhelming feeling on the net was that sis shouldn't quit her day job.

Fast-forward to Thursday, tweeps were left shook when video and snaps from Faith's Instagram LIVE showed that the reality TV star was back in studio. Faith landed on the top 5 of the Twitter trends list as tweeps tried to figure out what she was doing in studio.

In one of her videos, Faith wrote: “This is going to be better than the last.”

Tweeps filled the TL with memes as they joked that Faith is here to save SA hip hop. Of course, they also joked about her “bars”.

Here are some of the reactions:

In an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, Faith opened up about her “failed” attempt to be a rapper.

“When I got signed to the record label (Maphorisa's) it was very clear that it was just something I was trying out. It was something that both me and Maphorisa were like, 'OK let's try to do this and see what will happen'.

“I mean, for me, I love hip hop, I always say that. When I got into it, same as season one (of her reality show) I didn't know what I was doing. But now I see that this is very time consuming and it needs a lot of passion and something that I can't really give to the music industry like that,” Faith said.

Faith said she quickly discovered that rapping in your car was different to actually getting in studio and producing your own rap music and decided — at the time — to let it go.

MORE

LISTEN | Faith Nketsi finally shares what happened to her rap career & that deal with DJ Maphorisa

Faith Nketsi finally reveals how and why her rap career "died" ...
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop'

Eish, sis. It's a hard no from us
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Fans diss Maphorisa for 'sabotaging' SA hip-hop with Faith Nketsi’s music

The producer continued to back Faith
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Faith Nketsi causes a storm with new EP, 'Disrespectful'

'Eish, I literally can’t even hear a thing she’s saying...maybe there's still room for growth?!'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi’s estranged hubby Mohale Motaung ventures into the radio world TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Makhadzi light up the stage in Malawi and gets super star treatment TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle congratulates bestie Pearl Thusi on her boss business move TshisaLIVE
  4. SA stands with Makhadzi after trolls attack her for her ‘dark inner thighs’ TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Jerusalema’ singer Nomcebo has no ‘beef’ with Master KG — she just wants her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting