HumbleBrag Cassper claims 'he made it OK' for rappers to do amapiano

Cassper Nyovest has made it clear that he sees himself as a trailblazer and in his latest flex he reminded South Africans that he made it cool for rappers to jump onto the amapiano genre.

The rapper believes that if SA fans are at the point where they accept that rappers can dabble in other genres like amapiano, then he ought to get his due credit.

Cass took to Twitter to ask tweeps to put some respect on his name.

“I made it OK for rappers to jump on Amapiano. I was the first one, I had the first hit with amapiano as a rapper. They dissed me at first but now that everyone is doing it, nobody wants to talk about that. I'll never let them forget how they was mocking me! I'm the pulse Boyz!!”