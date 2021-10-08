Prince Kaybee slams tweep saying he's a chatterbox: 'I can’t keep quiet shame'

If there's one celebrity who's not afraid to speak his mind, it's DJ and producer Prince Kaybee who's always got tongues wagging on the social media timelines.

After getting praise for his collaboration with Sir Trill on Hosh, the Kaybee low key asked SA to acknowledge that he was part of the people who pushed Sir Trill into the mainstream media's focus.

“If it was someone else's song it would’ve been bigger and that artist was going be praised for introducing Sir Trill to the mainstream,” Prince Kaybee wrote.

Some tweeps interpreted his tweet as a “low key complaint” and told him to stop whining and stick to making great music.

Feeling a bit dismissed, the DJ reminded the tweep that he would not keep his thoughts or opinions to himself to please him or anyone else.

“Ai nna I can’t keep quiet shame, wasn’t raised like that. But if you think I’m not good enough of a musician because I talk too much then go acknowledge the humble ones.”