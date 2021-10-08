TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee slams tweep saying he's a chatterbox: 'I can’t keep quiet shame'

08 October 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Prince Kaybee on being opinionated.
Prince Kaybee on being opinionated.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

If there's one celebrity who's not afraid to speak his mind, it's DJ and producer Prince Kaybee who's always got tongues wagging on the social media timelines.

After getting praise for his collaboration with Sir Trill on Hosh, the Kaybee low key asked SA to acknowledge that he was part of the people who pushed Sir Trill into the mainstream media's focus.

“If it was someone else's song it would’ve been bigger and that artist was going be praised for introducing Sir Trill to the mainstream,” Prince Kaybee wrote.

Some tweeps interpreted his tweet as a “low key complaint” and told him to stop whining and stick to making great music.

Feeling a bit dismissed, the DJ reminded the tweep that he would not keep his thoughts or opinions to himself to please him or anyone else.

Ai nna I can’t keep quiet shame, wasn’t raised like that. But if you think I’m not good enough of a musician because I talk too much then go acknowledge the humble ones.”

This is not the first time the DJ has faced backlash over having “Twitter fingers”.

Prince Kaybee landed himself in hot water recently for making “insensitive” comments on toxic masculinity and gender-based violence.

“Unlike back in the day where DJs got women drunk and raped them, in recent years the rise of feminism got men culture shocked. Imagine women in their 40s telling their stories,” Prince Kaybee wrote in a Twitter post.

READ MORE

Prince Kaybee throws shade at major record labels — saying they have no real ‘influence’ on street culture

Prince Kaybee says major SA record labels struggle with 'street culture'
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Prince Kaybee says people ‘cancelled’ him after his nude snap was leaked

"I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Numbers always deny what hype portrays' - Prince Kaybee on 'The Braai Show's' reported drop in viewership

"Numbers always been denying what hype portrays, easy science," Kaybee wrote.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee says artists shouldn’t be featured unless they contribute to the music

The DJ took the opportunity stand up for Sir Trill following criticisms of the song 'Shiyi'indoda eDubai' with Khanyi Mbau.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi’s estranged hubby Mohale Motaung ventures into the radio world TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Makhadzi light up the stage in Malawi and gets super star treatment TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Skolopad's 'R15m' b-day party - where she served pap & milk TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle congratulates bestie Pearl Thusi on her boss business move TshisaLIVE
  5. SA stands with Makhadzi after trolls attack her for her ‘dark inner thighs’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting