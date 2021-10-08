TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee throws shade at major record labels — saying they have no real ‘influence’ on street culture

08 October 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Prince Kaybee criticises major record labels in SA.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee is convinced that independent artists work better at influencing street culture. 

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the DJ expressed how he was not impressed with many record labels in SA.

“Major record labels in SA have all the fancy boardrooms and high-end studios but can’t influence street culture. Imagine being a rich kid who can’t afford style,” he wrote. 

Prince Kaybee questioned whether record labels truly had culture specialists that could help make an impact beyond just the music.

“Who are their culture specialists, what culture did they influence and when?”

Prince Kaybee has managed to cement his influence in the entertainment industry since winning SABC1’s and SABC2's crowns in 2015 and with his half a decade-long experience in the limelight as a DJ and producer.  He owns a record label called Low Key Records.

But it hasn't been an easy road he says. Taking to Twitter to speak about the hardships people don't understand, the DJ said there are realities that people do not see.

“Sometimes independence sounds nice cause of the hype but very few artists are ready to bear with the realities of being an indie.” he wrote.

