Prince Kaybee throws shade at major record labels — saying they have no real ‘influence’ on street culture

Prince Kaybee is convinced that independent artists work better at influencing street culture.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the DJ expressed how he was not impressed with many record labels in SA.

“Major record labels in SA have all the fancy boardrooms and high-end studios but can’t influence street culture. Imagine being a rich kid who can’t afford style,” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee questioned whether record labels truly had culture specialists that could help make an impact beyond just the music.

“Who are their culture specialists, what culture did they influence and when?”