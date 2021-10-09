TshisaLIVE

Blue Mbombo takes us behind the scenes of her seemingly perfect Instagram snaps

09 October 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Model and former reality show star Blue Mbombo has opened up about content creation.
Image: Via Instagram

You know the saying that not all that glitters is gold. Well, Blue Mbombo shows us what it takes to get to that final perfect 'gram snap.

The model and former reality TV star shared some snaps and videos on Twitter this week showing “Instagram content vs reality”. 

In one of the clips, Blue can be seen trying to compose herself as she swoms with turtles to get the perfect snap.

“So we tried to be a little adventurous and went to swim with the turtles. Swipe to see the real Instagram vs Reality, but try not to laugh.”

In another post Blue is seen clinging on to dear life. If she could she would’ve tried to escape the ‘wrath’ of the turtles.

But far from running for cover, Blue took it in her stride and got the snap.

