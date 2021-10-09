SNAPS | Inside Pearl M and Lorna Maseko's Camps Bay girls' trip

Besties Pearl Modiadie and Lorna Maseko are spring ready and heated up Camps Bay recently with their snaps.

The pair took a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg for a nice weekend in the Mother City, and who could blame them?

Lorna captioned a snap of them together on Instagram in swimsuits, “a good story to tell worldwide”.

The celeb chef captioned another one, “the only dishes I’m serving this week”.

Pearl hinted at stepping into her next gig in the snap she shared from their trip together.

Modiadie has been keeping her moves under wraps since she left Metro FM. There have been swirling rumours of a return to radio or TV for the star.

We'll have to stay tuned.