Psyfo and Aamirah celebrate their four year anniversary: ‘I have the perfect partner’
Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah have celebrated four years of their union.
The couple, who shared pictures from their nuptials in November 2020, revealed they had tied the knot after two years of dating.
The pair recently took to Instagram to share precious moments spent together.
Sipho took to his timeline, gushing over their relationship and saying he is grateful to have "the perfect partner".
"Four years with this crazy one and it’s been the most beautiful four years of my life. Navigated through some tough storms. We probably going to have to navigate through even harder ones but one thing that comforts me is that I have the perfect partner to do this with. I love you mate," he wrote.
Aamirah took to her timeline to speak about the love and support received from him over the years.
"I can’t believe it’s been a four year partnership with my main mate. It’s been an interesting journey and I’ve learnt and I continue to learn from our experiences together. Thank you for the wisdom, the unconditional love you give to me, the constant support and for brightening up my most recent darkest days. I am so blessed and grateful I got what I prayed for and I continue to pray for our ship to stay afloat. You are always there and I love that. I love you and I love us too."