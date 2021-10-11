TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest reveals his father asked him not to his fight ‘rival’ AKA

‘It’s not a good look to fight him now’

11 October 2021 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest on why he lost interest in fighting AKA.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

In the wake of Cassper Nyovest announcing he's found a worthy opponent to participate in his celebrity boxing match, ge has lifted the lid on why he has lost interest in fighting with rapper AKA.

Responding to a local Twitter user questioning him about whether he still wanted to engage in a fight with his nemesis AKA, the Siyathandana hitmaker revealed his father asked him not to pursue a boxing match with him.

“When I really wanted to fight AKA, he kept running and making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened and its just not a good look to fight him now. My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It's not the same. I wanted the arrogant sh*t-talking AKA like I want Kaybee,” he wrote.

Fans have been anticipating watching a boxing match with Cassper Nyovest since his  attempts to get in the ring with AKA and Prince Kaybee were called off.

The rapper disclosed his confirmed celebrity boxing match would take place in April next year.

“Fighting someone else in April. Had to take this fight because Prince Kaybee don't have the balls to face me in the ring,” he wrote.

Cassper also teased towards the unveiling of his mystery opponent in the coming week after everything becomes official.

“They will probably announce next week. Just finishing my contract. He has signed already. They waiting on me now.”

