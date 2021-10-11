Cassper Nyovest reveals his father asked him not to his fight ‘rival’ AKA

In the wake of Cassper Nyovest announcing he's found a worthy opponent to participate in his celebrity boxing match, ge has lifted the lid on why he has lost interest in fighting with rapper AKA.

Responding to a local Twitter user questioning him about whether he still wanted to engage in a fight with his nemesis AKA, the Siyathandana hitmaker revealed his father asked him not to pursue a boxing match with him.

“When I really wanted to fight AKA, he kept running and making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened and its just not a good look to fight him now. My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It's not the same. I wanted the arrogant sh*t-talking AKA like I want Kaybee,” he wrote.