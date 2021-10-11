TshisaLIVE

‘I don’t run Maphorisa’s Instagram’ — Maimane weighs in on Shimza and Maphorisa’s open the industry ‘feud’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 October 2021 - 13:00
Mmusi Maimane told followers it was not his handwriting on Maphorisa's account. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Days after exchanging verbal blows on social media with Shimza, OneSA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane threw fresh shade at the DJ.

The pair got into a heated exchange on Twitter last Tuesday after Mmusi questioned the Lesseyton sports facility's alleged R15m price tag.

As soon as that feud had died down, Shimza found himself on the Twitter trends list again, this time after being criticised by DJ Maphorisa.

Responding to an Instagram post by Shimza promoting his new project, Maphorisa claimed the DJ should be doing more to highlight those with whom he works.

“Why do you always make music alone? No young up and coming, nyana. Every time Shimza’s alone. Grow this Afro movement. Uplift young talent, bro. Please. That’s why they end up hating us because you close doors.

“You know what I’m talking about. The ghost producers you give a once off fee to. This thing must stop. You must give them credit on your song and let them shine,” he wrote, adding that he had to get it off his chest.

Shimza responded by saying he had given young artists a lift through his music label and festivals.

“We all work differently, bro,” he said.

As fans weighed in on the “beef” between the two, a spicy Mmusi slid onto the TL to claim the criticism of Shimza was not his handwriting.

“I don't run Maphorisa's Instagram account,” he wrote.

Meanwhile Shimza invited Mmusi to his Twitter livestreaming session to clear the air on a few things, but the politician declined.

