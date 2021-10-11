TshisaLIVE

Lady Du remembers late friends Killer Kau and Mpura with fire track

11 October 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Lady Du misses her late friends Mpura and Killer Kau.
DJ Lady Du misses her late friends Mpura and Killer Kau.
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

Amapiano songstress DJ Lady Du is still healing from the loss of her friends and amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau. 

It has been two months since the country came to a standstill when Mpura and Killer Kau tragically died in an accident, and Lady Du is still heartbroken.

Lady Du is remembering and paying homage to them the in best way she knows — through a song. 

She took to Instagram to share the song and verse which she dedicated to her late friends. In the verse, the singer pleads with God to make it rain while she performs so  people dont see her tears.

It has been an emotionally trying time for Lady Du, and in the comments people urged her to release the song.

The post is getting a lot of positive feedback, something the star needs in her life. Her fans commented they were impressed by the bars in the song. 

Mpura, Killer Kau and four other artists were killed while driving on the N4 in Marikana on their way to perform in Rustenburg.

Their deaths left Mzansi feeling heartbroken, especially the amapiano songstress. She is constantly finding ways to deal with her grief. 

She was left emotionally distraught when she heard the news and took to Instagram to share her pain. She is not a celebrity, she is human.

WATCH | Lady Du teaches Mexican municipal president how to do the ‘Jerusalema’ dance

"Guess who had the president of Mexico dancing last night after they gave us appreciation certificates?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lady Du claps back after being told not to ‘claim’ to know how to DJ

"I’ve been playing since I was 10. I play better than I sing. That’s not for you to even comment on. I’m a skilled DJ. Lapho I don’t even need ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lady Du shares her come-up story and how her 9-5 fed her passion for music

"You might not like the job you have but make use of it," Lady Du said, encouraging the 9-5 people to hold on until their breakthrough comes.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Skolopad's 'R15m' b-day party - where she served pap & milk TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity has demanded R1m from Bujy — but he says ‘both' of them 'are at fault' TshisaLIVE
  3. Maps Maponyane defends Boity after Ifani makes 'distasteful' joke at her expense TshisaLIVE
  4. Alcohol, insults and 'regretful actions'! Inside Boity & Bujy Bikwa's brawl TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside the space jam birthday party for Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting