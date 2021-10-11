Lady Du remembers late friends Killer Kau and Mpura with fire track

Amapiano songstress DJ Lady Du is still healing from the loss of her friends and amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau.

It has been two months since the country came to a standstill when Mpura and Killer Kau tragically died in an accident, and Lady Du is still heartbroken.

Lady Du is remembering and paying homage to them the in best way she knows — through a song.

She took to Instagram to share the song and verse which she dedicated to her late friends. In the verse, the singer pleads with God to make it rain while she performs so people don’t see her tears.