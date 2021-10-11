TshisaLIVE

'No celebs or influencers please' — SA reacts to the return of 'Big Brother SA'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 October 2021 - 15:31
Lexi and Mandla became stars after they made it to Big Brother.
Image: Lexi Van via Instagram

After a break of more than five years, Big Brother Mzansi is back — and the reality TV show's fans were elated to hear the news.

Twitter has been buzzing since tweeps caught wind of the unverified rumour that Big Brother Mzansi is making its way back to the screens.

TshisaLIVE has it on good authority that the fate of the show was decided on Monday and that an official press release is to follow. The calls for entry have already been spotted on TV.

The last season of the show saw Nkanyiso Ace Khumalo and Ntombifuthi Tshabalala both walking away with whopping R2m  in cash. In 2016 they also welcomed their second child.

A year before them, Mandla and Lexi bagged the R1m  winning prize on the show.

It looks like Mzansi is ready to welcome the reality show that creates stars. The one thing most tweeps seem to agree on is that they would like to see brand new faces on the show. It seems tweeps have no more appetite for mainstream celebs whom they see on TV and hear on their radios.

In addition, they would like the show to go with people who do not already have a platform ... so no Instagram/Facebook and Twitter celebrities, vloggers or influencers.

Here are the reactions:

