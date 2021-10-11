'San’bona ma Fighter!' — Ntando Duma campaigns with EFF in North West

Ntando has been called out multiple times on social media for her love for the EFF, and has been accused by tweeps of being paid to support the party. Some of her critics say she sits comfy at her place, while others do the actual work on the ground, yet she reaps rewards.

Her clapback was, if it puts food on the table to talk about it, do it. She wondered why people obsessed about her affiliation to the party.

“Your guys’ obsession with me and my affiliation with the EFF is now starting to become extremely weary. To even write an entire paragraph with groundless & unjustified facts. But if this puts bread on your table, then who the hell am I to make you starve. Idla. Ungalambi mntase,” Ntando said.

The actress was also one of the first artists to receive funds from the “EFF Relief Fund” in 2020.

This after Julius said the party had taken a decision to financially support all artists who had been with the political party from its inception.

Ntando smiled all the way to the bank after the party blessed her with some racks because of her loyalty. Rapper Fifi Cooper also received support from the EFF.