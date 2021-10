'San’bona ma Fighter!' — Ntando Duma campaigns with EFF in North West

While celebrities usually opt to keep their political affiliations private for fear of alienating some of their fans, actress Ntando Duma continues to make it clear where her support lies.

The actress at times finds herself in the firing line for her support and raises a few eyebrows whenever she is seen even slightly breathing in the EFF's direction, but she never loses sleep over it.

The side eyes and social media critics have never stopped the media personality from making her political views public, in fact, every chance she gets, she shows up for the EFF.

This time she tagged along for Julius Malema's EFF campaign trail in the North West.