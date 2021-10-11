‘The M in Lebo M is for marriage’ — Mzansi reacts to reports that Lebo M is set to tie the knot again!
Mzansi failed to locate their chill on Sunday after finding out Lion King music composer and reality TV star Lebo M is set to walk down the aisle for the eighth time.
Lebo M, who has been married seven times, landed on the Twitter trends list and stayed there for hours as tweeps created a meme fest on the TL reacting to reports that the recent divorcee is about to get married again.
This after Sunday World published a story claiming the producer has reportedly found love with businesswoman Pretty Samuels and plans to say “I do” soon.
Earlier this year, the musician called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Angela Ngani-Casara after a third attempt.
The couple’s latest attempt to rekindle their romance and family was documented on Showmax in the 10-part reality show Lebo M — Coming Home.
Lebo M and Angela announced in a joint statement that they have decided to go their separate ways — again.
“We had hoped the third attempt would have been the final one in both our lives.”
“We have tried hard and we are proud of our efforts. Regrettably we simply did not connect,” read their statement.
Lebo M married Angela in 2008 before they split in 2013. He later married her again and they divorced again in 2017. He has also been married to two other women — Vivica Gibson and Nandi Ndlovu. Lebo M has also been engaged to Zoe Mthiyane and Mel Ntsala.
Here are some of the reactions tweeps shared:
Someone said the M in lebo M stands for marriage pic.twitter.com/ysqH7hwom4— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 10, 2021
If Lebo M's uncle's have not started a lobola negotiations consulting company then they have really fumbled the bag— Kabelo (@idashKB) October 10, 2021
Journalist ; What’s your view on marriage?— MJ Ncube 🇺🇸 🇿🇦 (@TheRealMJNcube) October 10, 2021
Lebo M ; 🗣 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/ByFGXtWKfc
Does Lebo M's best man have to recite a new speech each time or? 🤔— MabuyaBuya (@israeleous) October 10, 2021
“Welcome back everyone”— Nnete🌸❤️ (@ItuNnete) October 10, 2021
E le MC at Lebo M ‘s wedding. pic.twitter.com/RCfXfU0efc
Lebo M should write a book on how to get married, divorced, re-married, re-divorced & re-remarried.— Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) October 10, 2021
Lebo M loves weddings just not marriage itself ... chile pic.twitter.com/rEldr3oeHB— The Czarina of the South 🇿🇦 (@im_esther_tidi) October 10, 2021
Lebo M is really living in the circle of life😂😂😂😂— Minister Of Vaccination (@RealEvidence3) October 10, 2021
Home affairs officials when they see a booking for Lebo M with a marriage officer.. pic.twitter.com/JQl8zmmzMq— Mfundo 🇿🇦 (@Mhayise_Sedana) October 10, 2021
Lebo M has gotten married 7 times, clearly siphelezele yena— Qalu’yiva (@shabane_nomusa) October 10, 2021
Bathong Lebo M is getting married agaaaaaaain🤦♀️🙄 pic.twitter.com/P3h6rFW4Nh— tebogo moloto (@tebzamoloto) October 10, 2021
The home affairs worker when Lebo M comes in for the 4th time in one year: pic.twitter.com/CdtRTMT6GP— MansNotGary (@MansNotGary) October 10, 2021