TshisaLIVE

‘The M in Lebo M is for marriage’ — Mzansi reacts to reports that Lebo M is set to tie the knot again!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 October 2021 - 10:27
Reality TV star Lebo M has found love again.
Reality TV star Lebo M has found love again.
Image: Lebo M via Instagram

Mzansi failed to locate their chill on Sunday after finding out Lion King music composer and reality TV star Lebo M is set to walk down the aisle for the eighth time.

Lebo M, who has been married seven times, landed on the Twitter trends list and stayed there for hours as tweeps created a meme fest on the TL reacting to reports that the recent divorcee is about to get married again.

This after Sunday World published a story claiming the producer has reportedly found love with businesswoman Pretty Samuels and plans to say “I do” soon.

Lebo M and Angela Ngani-Casara call it off for third time

The Lion King producer and composer Lebo M has called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Angela Ngani-Casara after a third attempt.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Earlier this year, the musician called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Angela Ngani-Casara after a third attempt.

The couple’s latest attempt to rekindle their romance and family was documented on Showmax in the 10-part reality show Lebo M — Coming Home.

Lebo M and Angela announced in a joint statement that they have decided to go their separate ways — again.

“We had hoped the third attempt would have been the final one in both our lives.”

“We have tried hard and we are proud of our efforts. Regrettably we simply did not connect,” read their statement.

Lebo M married Angela in 2008 before they split in 2013. He later married her again and they divorced again in 2017. He has also been married to two other women — Vivica Gibson and Nandi Ndlovu. Lebo M has also been engaged to Zoe Mthiyane and Mel Ntsala.

Here are some of the reactions tweeps shared:

Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property

Lion King composer Lebo Morake has his neighbours roaring in protest as they accuse him of turning their Glenvista suburb in Johannesburg into an ...
News
1 month ago

Lebo M and Angela Ngani-Casara call it off for third time

The Lion King producer and composer Lebo M has called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Angela Ngani-Casara after a third attempt.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

'It was painful driving through Kasi seeing zero mask respect’: Lebo M fears for Soweto amid Covid-19 surge

The Grammy award-winning songwriter shared a video of his drive around the township over the weekend, saying he had seen "zero mask respect" as SA ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Lebo Mashile reacts to Lebo M’s 'triggering to watch' reality show

Lebo Mashile has touched on "toxic entertainment" and called out Lebo M in the process!
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Skolopad's 'R15m' b-day party - where she served pap & milk TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity has demanded R1m from Bujy — but he says ‘both' of them 'are at fault' TshisaLIVE
  3. Maps Maponyane defends Boity after Ifani makes 'distasteful' joke at her expense TshisaLIVE
  4. Alcohol, insults and 'regretful actions'! Inside Boity & Bujy Bikwa's brawl TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside the space jam birthday party for Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting