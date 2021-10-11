Watch | Major League DJz hint at possible collabo with Jorja Smith

Major League DJz are in a league of their own and weren't lying when they said they are taking amapiano to the world.

The twins, real names Bandile and Banele, are taking the saying "sleep is for the dead" literally, and are becoming globetrotters by hopping from one country to the next and working on one project after another.

The pair have posted a video of themselves with British singer Jorja Smith, hinting at a collaboration coming up.