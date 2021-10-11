Watch | Major League DJz hint at possible collabo with Jorja Smith
Major League DJz are in a league of their own and weren't lying when they said they are taking amapiano to the world.
The twins, real names Bandile and Banele, are taking the saying "sleep is for the dead" literally, and are becoming globetrotters by hopping from one country to the next and working on one project after another.
The pair have posted a video of themselves with British singer Jorja Smith, hinting at a collaboration coming up.
PIANO TO THE WORLD 🎹❤️ @JorjaSmith 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/Y7UGog6PkJ— AMAWELE 🎹🏆 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) October 8, 2021
The British singer landed in hot waters before when she said she was taking amapiano to the world
DJ Maphorisa, Cassper Nyovest and others were left with a bad taste in their mouths, claiming if it doesn't involve South Africans it's not amapiano.
Jorja clearly listened and is now working Major League DJz.
The duo have been hard at work and had a successful tour in the UK, performing at multiple events with one of their shows selling out. They've also shared their studio session with Will I.AM, Uncle Vinny and Tyla.
Mzansi stars are heading out of the country in search of gold.
The duo have had a great year despite Covid-19, and their reality show, Inside life: Major league, has wrapped up. The eight-part series gave us a glimpse of the duo in a search to make great music connections abroad.