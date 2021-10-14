BossMoves | Zodwa Wabantu teases towards launching a salon

Congratulations are in order for entertainer Zodwa Wabantu on her new business venture.

Taking to Instagram, Zodwa announced that her hair salon called Zodwa Wabantu Salon would be open in November in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. The exact dates are still to be confirmed but it's ready to open.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she wants to turn the negative insults she's received about her looks into businesses.

“Woman love looking beautiful, while they've told me that I'm ugly, I'm not pretty ... so I'm showing them that anyone can buy beauty, so they have to buy their beauty from me. So they must stop forcing me to wear make up or to do weaves ... the salon is for them,” she says.