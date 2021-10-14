#BossMoves | Zodwa Wabantu teases towards launching a salon
Congratulations are in order for entertainer Zodwa Wabantu on her new business venture.
Taking to Instagram, Zodwa announced that her hair salon called Zodwa Wabantu Salon would be open in November in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal. The exact dates are still to be confirmed but it's ready to open.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she wants to turn the negative insults she's received about her looks into businesses.
“Woman love looking beautiful, while they've told me that I'm ugly, I'm not pretty ... so I'm showing them that anyone can buy beauty, so they have to buy their beauty from me. So they must stop forcing me to wear make up or to do weaves ... the salon is for them,” she says.
In the wake of the pandemic, Zodwa spoke of how artists and entertainers had grown uncertain about the future of their careers, which led to her opening a “chicken business” where she sells chickens and eggs.
“All of that stems from where I come from. I'm damaged, I'm broken," said Zodwa, who said in her past she would give men sex because she "was hungry". "The next day I would demand money.”
“The hunger comes from poverty. I don't want to sleep with a man because of poverty, even if it's a decent guy ... I'm scared of poverty, I've cried sleepless nights because of poverty, I've had sex just because of poverty. Anything that has to do with trusting men in an abusive way that's my hunger ... Today, I do me. I work hard, I have my own money and then I date a ben 10 because I run that sh*t.”
The entertainer also had tongues wagging when she revealed she had opened a mortuary and funeral services company.
“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build, all are in my name: registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again. I won’t stop. I won’t act 20 years [old] with my money in the industry, but see me in years to come,” she wrote.
Zodwa thankfully has the support from her celebrity friends, and does not shy away from making a grand announcement when they support her.
Social media influencer and YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, songstress Nhlanhla Nciza, actor Clement Maosa and Ntando Duma have been some of the celebrities who have shown her business ventures love.