Dr Musa claps back at trolls dragging him for 'loving his wife too much'

14 October 2021 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Dr Musa Mthombeni tells trolls to stop it will 'smol boy' energy and dig into love.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mthombeni via Mog Communications

TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni's bold and proud approach to loving his wife has seemingly rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way and they responded by dragging him to filth on Wednesday.

Musa and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni have been married for a month or so and Dr Musa is always gushing over his wife, every chance he gets.

Instead of enjoying the matrimonial bliss and being able to love his wife loudly on social media, like any other couple, Dr Musa is constantly faced with vitriolic attacks from tweeps.

After topping the Twitter trends list on Wednesday, Musa came out to shut down the noise by tweeting that men need to stop fearing or hiding their displays of love out of fear that the woman would bounce.

The media personality and medical doctor slammed the “smol boy” energy he detected from trolls.

Musa is no stranger to the trends list, but once in a while it catches the doctor off guard that he woke up to a divided country. He says fake accounts need to be done away with.

Tweeps were divided about whether it is indeed over the top, or if the man should be left alone to love his wife openly and as he wishes.

Here are some of the reactions:

