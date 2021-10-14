Dr Musa claps back at trolls dragging him for 'loving his wife too much'

TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni's bold and proud approach to loving his wife has seemingly rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way and they responded by dragging him to filth on Wednesday.

Musa and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni have been married for a month or so and Dr Musa is always gushing over his wife, every chance he gets.

Instead of enjoying the matrimonial bliss and being able to love his wife loudly on social media, like any other couple, Dr Musa is constantly faced with vitriolic attacks from tweeps.

After topping the Twitter trends list on Wednesday, Musa came out to shut down the noise by tweeting that men need to stop fearing or hiding their displays of love out of fear that the woman would bounce.

The media personality and medical doctor slammed the “smol boy” energy he detected from trolls.