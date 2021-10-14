Dr Musa claps back at trolls dragging him for 'loving his wife too much'
TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni's bold and proud approach to loving his wife has seemingly rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way and they responded by dragging him to filth on Wednesday.
Musa and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni have been married for a month or so and Dr Musa is always gushing over his wife, every chance he gets.
Instead of enjoying the matrimonial bliss and being able to love his wife loudly on social media, like any other couple, Dr Musa is constantly faced with vitriolic attacks from tweeps.
After topping the Twitter trends list on Wednesday, Musa came out to shut down the noise by tweeting that men need to stop fearing or hiding their displays of love out of fear that the woman would bounce.
The media personality and medical doctor slammed the “smol boy” energy he detected from trolls.
To those that believe that love is Depriving your partner of affection because “ women will get a big head” and then leave you..— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) October 13, 2021
Really?
This is the highest level of Smol boy energy I’ve ever heard of.
Surely, this is not the reason. Surely!!
Musa is no stranger to the trends list, but once in a while it catches the doctor off guard that he woke up to a divided country. He says fake accounts need to be done away with.
Someone decided to do a whole English paper 3 about who they think I am 😂😂— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) October 13, 2021
These troll accounts need to be stopped. Fake news accounts are the worst.
Tweeps were divided about whether it is indeed over the top, or if the man should be left alone to love his wife openly and as he wishes.
Here are some of the reactions:
I love how loud Dr Musa is loving his wife. Anyone who sees anything wrong with that has never loved or been loved.— Thembisile Q (@Thembisile_Q) October 13, 2021
The fact that it seems so bizarre to you guys shows me how low the standard of love are on this app.
I'm not gonna argue with y'all. I said what I said.
The Sad part about loving men like Dr Musa— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) October 13, 2021
Their love don't usually cover all departments.. 🛏
And sadly no matter how loving boyfriend you are..
If u can't cover that one department you'll be a Boyfriend for cute pictures...
Dr Musa’s love for his wife has y’all PRESSED. pic.twitter.com/pmDVv86C8H— Mpumelelo (@MpumNgwenya) October 12, 2021
Some who have experienced this kinda love before might call it obssession, and many who wish to be loved like that might not like it when it does happen to them. pic.twitter.com/GFc66aFFkR— RangerOfTheAtlas (@atlasRanger) October 13, 2021
Black men will be intimidated by a fellow brother expressing and loving his wife loudly,we need to heal as Nation,leave Dr Musa alone,that man is happy & inlove.— Motla (@Motla_M) October 13, 2021
Our generation needs to normalize loving their partners publicly for the next generation to enherit the same energy. pic.twitter.com/OAHSSSLViE
Dr Musa is literally shaking your child trauma that prevents yall to be lovie-dovie with your partners. literally pressed because you're so used to being hood and treated like a straatmate.— MaNwabi (@nhlanhlangwaqa) October 13, 2021
So Dr Musa is trending for loving his partner.😅🤔 pic.twitter.com/YavXVnQ3yK— Asibonge®️ (@LingodeKaNdabaa) October 13, 2021