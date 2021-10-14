'R30 & R100' — Emtee & Prince Kaybee reveal how much they got from Samro
Some of Mzansi's favourite musicians have revealed how much they recently were paid out by Samro (Southern African Music Rights Organisation).
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, DJ Prince Kaybee sparked conversation about the supposed depreciation of the worth of the royalties artists received from the organisation.
“Does Samro still pay you guys?, lol I got R100 just now,” he wrote.
Rapper Emtee reacted to Prince Kaybee's Twitter post, revealing that he received R30 from Samro.
“Just got 3 tigers (R30)," he wrote.
Ntsiki Mazwai took to her timeline weighing in on the conversation, saying she was grateful to at least receive something from the company but alluded to Samro allegedly misusing royalties.
“At least I know I'm expecting Samro income ... All R50 of it, but yes, everyone who works at Samro gets a monthly salary from our work. Interesting neh,” she wrote.
Shedding light on the artists' reports, Samro's representative Manqoba Kubheka explained that the seemingly “sudden drop” in the royalties was just a specific distribution.
“The distribution was a part of the foreign distribution, which means it's a distribution of royalties received from foreign societies (other organisations like Samro), which constituted only three territories, and the distribution was made based on music usage in those countries, hence the nominal figures received by some of the big acts.”