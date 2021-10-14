'R30 & R100' — Emtee & Prince Kaybee reveal how much they got from Samro

Some of Mzansi's favourite musicians have revealed how much they recently were paid out by Samro (Southern African Music Rights Organisation).

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, DJ Prince Kaybee sparked conversation about the supposed depreciation of the worth of the royalties artists received from the organisation.

“Does Samro still pay you guys?, lol I got R100 just now,” he wrote.

Rapper Emtee reacted to Prince Kaybee's Twitter post, revealing that he received R30 from Samro.

“Just got 3 tigers (R30)," he wrote.