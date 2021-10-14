SNAPS | Inside ‘perfect Zulu bride’ — Tamaryn Green and hubby Ze’s beautiful Umembeso
From her gorgeous dress to her husband’s Zulu dance moves and the great display of culture, everything was pure perfection
Days after former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and her fiancé Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo shared images and videos of her Umembeso ceremony, SA is still mesmerised by the beauty they witnessed.
The couple's joyful and colourful do has been dubbed “Umembeso ceremony of the year” by some South Africans as the footage and breathtaking snaps from the special day continue to pop up on the TL.
Tamaryn and Ze's do took place at the luxurious DVine Estate in Paarl and was attended by family, friends and well-known personalities including Mayihlome Tshwete and Khaya Dlanga.
Umembeso is a gift-giving ceremony that forms part of the traditional Zulu wedding process. This usually happens after the ilobolo has been paid, and ahead of the traditional wedding. It involves the groom and his family bringing gifts to the bride's family.
On her Instagram, the Miss Universe 2018 first runner up and medical doctor expressed her gratitude.
“Thank you Lord for a beautiful and blessed day. Thank you for blessing me with the love of my life, Ze.”
On another post, Tamaryn poured her heart out.
“Woke up on this morning to the sound of rain and I remember thinking this is God showering us with His blessings. It might be a muddy day but so it will be. Then at 11am, just as our event started, the clouds gave way and the beauty of my hometown revealed itself as the sun shone down on us.
“I’m so happy to have introduced my new family and friends to Paarl. I could not have asked for a more fun, loving special day celebrating with God at the centre. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes. We really appreciate it,” Tamaryn wrote.
Ze proposed to the beauty queen while on their baecation at the exclusive Sweni Lodge in the Kruger National Park earlier this year. Tamaryn announced she was dating the Johannesburg businessman in October 2018.
Mzansi loved every bit of content from the wedding. They filled her comment sections with congratulatory messages and even crowned Tamaryn as the “perfect Zulu bride”.
Here are some snaps and videos from the day: