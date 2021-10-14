SNAPS | Inside ‘perfect Zulu bride’ — Tamaryn Green and hubby Ze’s beautiful Umembeso

Days after former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and her fiancé Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo shared images and videos of her Umembeso ceremony, SA is still mesmerised by the beauty they witnessed.

The couple's joyful and colourful do has been dubbed “Umembeso ceremony of the year” by some South Africans as the footage and breathtaking snaps from the special day continue to pop up on the TL.

Tamaryn and Ze's do took place at the luxurious DVine Estate in Paarl and was attended by family, friends and well-known personalities including Mayihlome Tshwete and Khaya Dlanga.

Umembeso is a gift-giving ceremony that forms part of the traditional Zulu wedding process. This usually happens after the ilobolo has been paid, and ahead of the traditional wedding. It involves the groom and his family bringing gifts to the bride's family.

On her Instagram, the Miss Universe 2018 first runner up and medical doctor expressed her gratitude.

“Thank you Lord for a beautiful and blessed day. Thank you for blessing me with the love of my life, Ze.”