SNAPS | The category is body! A look at Sarah Langa's Maldives getaway

Sarah, who was previously married to Jehan Mackay, is one of the most popular South African influencers, who is infamous for her travel and luxurious content and continues to live her best life since her divorce in 2019.

The influencer answered one fan's question on her Instagram stories about her journey with divorce and got candid about the challenges she's experienced along the way. Sarah said she was “on a journey of self discovery and healing” and what better way to do that than to travel more.

“Divorce is not easy, it feels like losing a best friend. It’s like mourning a best friend’s death to you but also witnessing that same friend’s life through a window without you. The world punishes women for divorces and there’s still so much stigma attached to being a divorcee, you will lose all (of) your married friends, there’s this constant unwanted pity that follows you everywhere you go,” she wrote.