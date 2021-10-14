WATCH | Netflix 'Happiness Ever After' drops teaser and introduces new faces!
There's good news for all those who loved and got invested in the characters of Happiness Is a Four-letter Word as Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, and Richard Lukunku, reprising their roles as Zaza, Princess and Leo, are all making a return in the film's sequel.
Happiness Ever After is delightful romantic drama that follows the lives of dynamic women seeking love, happiness and success as they juggle careers and ambitions in fast-paced Johannesburg
The original cast will be joined by new cast members Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Yonda Thomas, Daniel Effiong and Loyiso MacDonald, who bring another layer of intrigue for fans who have come to love the Happiness storyline.
Heavyweight SA doyennes Xolile Tshabalala and Nandi Nyembe add their experience to round off a stellar cast for the sequel.
The movie is a sophisticated, thoughtful romantic drama that follows the glittering lifestyles of the much-loved girlfriend crew, a trio of Joburg-based professionals, as they grapple with relatable issues of relationship stress, parenting, and family tensions in the way that every SA woman understands.
Watch the teaser below:
This is all due to creator Bongiwe Selane and director Thabang Moleya’s vision and passion for showcasing a cast and crew of true black excellence, while staying true and authentic to the narratives and characters exhibited in the film.
“I'm super-excited about Happiness Ever After, and being able to continue the uber-relatable story of sisterhood, friendship and love. Sequels are always difficult because the pressure is that much higher, but they also offer something different and exciting — and the opportunity to land the film on a global service like Netflix is its own reward. It is my sincere hope that the film resonates with audiences, and they fall back in love with their favourites and the new faces too,” said Selane.