Actress Khanya Mkangisa makes a comeback on ‘The Queen’

Actress Khanya Mkangisa has announced her big return to Mzansi Magic's The Queen.

Khanya was allegedly fired from the show in 2019 after a video of her allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol went viral on social media. Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Khanya's attorney, Idemudia Uriesi of PI Uriesi Attorneys, confirmed the actress was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving.

“I don't like to play victim. I was in the wrong. No-one should ever be driving under the influence, for whatever reason,” she admitted in an interview with DJ Fresh on Metro FM.

However, it seems like its all water under the bridge and Khanya is back on the popular telenovela produced by Ferguson Films.

Taking to Instagram, the elated actress shared the wonderful news that her character Akhona was making a big return on October 25.

“Wanted to wait, but I can’t keep it in any longer. Akhona’s back October 25 2021.” she wrote.