'I've conquered so much within music' - K.O wants to raise the bars higher

When Skhanda King, aka KO, gets into studio, he always wants to keep his signature sound alive. It's been less than six months since the official drop of K-hova and he is back with another single.

Playback, which dropped on Friday, sees the rapper dabbling in the more melodic side of music.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the release, the rapper said he wanted to keep it fresh but still sound like the K.O his fans have grown to love.

“The sound still has some of the signature elements K.O is known for. But I also try as much as possible to keep it fresh. When you hear it, you'll hear that it's evolved a little bit. Its more melodic, musical, but we always try to make sure that it still sounds distinctly South African, because that’s the main thing about the whole Skanda sound.”