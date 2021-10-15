MaMkhize shares her opinion on enemies: The real enemies live inside us

Reality TV star and business woman Shauwn Mkhize is no stranger to controversy and she's taken time to explain what makes her tick and why impossible is not a real thing in her world.

Shauwn has been embroiled in a whirlwind after the Royal AM video, where she was seen flashing money to her players trended for days. She was also in the hot seat when she joined popular local SABC drama Uzalo.

In the video MaMkhize is seen helping a club official count and store money to be given to the players.

The Kwa MaMkhize star took to Instagram to announce her interview on Mzansi Magic Music Special, where she sat down with media personality LootLove. The show airs tomorrow. In the clip MaMkhize says no-one would manage to walk a day in her shoes.

“I will always do the things that people think are impossible. You say it's impossible, lets see.”