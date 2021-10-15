WATCH | Cassper Nyovest captures precious moment when his son rides in his new Bentley
Mzansi lives for Cassper Nyovest's daddy-and-me moments with his son, and his recent one will warm your heart.
Cassper shared an adorable moment with Khotso driving his luxurious toy Bentley car with his name on the registration plate which he was gifted on his first birthday. It is similar to the rapper's white Bentley.
“Asbonge! Dankie K Man! Bentley Boyz! He is ready for the summer!!!" he wrote.
Cassper and his partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed their bundle of joy in September last year when he revealed the news on Instagram, posting pictures of him in scrubs and saying he was anticipating becoming “a dad to a beautiful baby boy”.
In an interview with YFM, Cassper gushed over his relationship with the mother of his child, saying she was understanding of the hectic schedule that comes with being in the entertainment industry.
“We have something they don't understand and they don't know about, we don't post about. When we're together, we're together. No-one knows our living arrangements. They just see when it's good. It's not perfect but it's good and it's strong. I have so much respect for her because she goes through so much,” he said.
While on tour in the UK, Cassper unfortunately could not make it to his son's first birthday party but got the crowd to sing for him.
“Manchester sang Happy Birthday for my son last night. Couldn't be there for his first birthday but Manchester made it special for me. I'm sure he will feel the love from all the way in SA. I love you buddy! You inspire me! I do this for you!” he wrote.