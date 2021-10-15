WATCH | Cassper Nyovest captures precious moment when his son rides in his new Bentley

Mzansi lives for Cassper Nyovest's daddy-and-me moments with his son, and his recent one will warm your heart.

Cassper shared an adorable moment with Khotso driving his luxurious toy Bentley car with his name on the registration plate which he was gifted on his first birthday. It is similar to the rapper's white Bentley.

“Asbonge! Dankie K Man! Bentley Boyz! He is ready for the summer!!!" he wrote.

Cassper and his partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed their bundle of joy in September last year when he revealed the news on Instagram, posting pictures of him in scrubs and saying he was anticipating becoming “a dad to a beautiful baby boy”.