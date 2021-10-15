WATCH | Halala! Actress Rea Segoati reveals she got hitched with cute video

Wounds star Rea Segoati has revealed that she is officially off the market.

From traditional attire, church ceremonies and a celebration, the Wounds star took to Instagram recently sharing a series of pictures and videos of herself and her hubby walking down the aisle and saying their “I do's”.

The actress's caption also revealed that she had secretly got married in December last year.

"'Wedding day' in December last year,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Watch the video below: