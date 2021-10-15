TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Halala! Actress Rea Segoati reveals she got hitched with cute video

15 October 2021 - 09:00 By Joy Mphande
Rea Segoati is officially off the market.
Image: Instagram / Rea Segoati

Wounds star Rea Segoati has revealed that she is officially off the market. 

From traditional attire, church ceremonies and a celebration, the Wounds star took to Instagram recently sharing a series of pictures and videos of herself and her hubby walking down the aisle and saying their “I do's”.

The actress's caption also revealed that she had secretly got married in December last year. 

"'Wedding day' in December last year,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Watch the video below:

TshisaLIVE attempted to reach out to Rea for comment but did not reach her at the time of publishing this article.

Rea joins the ever-growing list of hitched celebs that features the likes of Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl, and Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green and her partner Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo, who recently hosted their close friends and family members at their umembeso ceremony in Paarl, Western Cape, and are set to have a white wedding soon.

I’m so happy to have introduced my new family and friends to Paarl. I could not have asked for a more fun, loving, special day celebrating with God at the centre,” Tamaryn wrote when sharing the pictures of their special day, 

Liesl and Musa  broke the internet earlier this year when they revealed they were engaged and later shared images of their nuptials.

"'Oh my gosh, when is the white wedding happening' “Uhmmmm, about a month ago??!” My perfect anniversary. 18/8/2021,” Musa captioned his post revealing the news.

