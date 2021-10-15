TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This break down of Adele’s music by Jimmy Fallon is a must-see

15 October 2021 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
It is Adele season again and we are in for an emotional ride.
Image: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

It is time to get your tissues ready and your soppy game on. Award-winning British singer Adele's music always has us in our feels, and after six dry years her fans are ready to cry in bulk.

After radio silence from Adele, the wait for her single Easy On Me is finally over. She dropped the song on Friday and the TL was already an emotional mess.

American comedian and host Jimmy Fallon has added his comedic touch as Adele topped the Twitter trends list worldwide.

In the hilarious clip Jimmy takes British's fans through a roller-coaster of emotions people might feel after waiting  for so many years without shedding  a single tear over the singer's music.  He said Adele showed up out of nowhere with a new song.

The singer got married and divorced in the hiatus she took, which fans are convinced is exactly what she needed to produce what they assume will be her best album yet.

The 15-time Grammy winner is working on her fourth solo album titled 30since her last album drop in 2015. Adele is much loved the world over for her ballads and consistently keeping to her sound and identity of heart-wrenching ballads.

The Hello hitmaker got the world shook when she won a Grammy Award for 25. The fan favourite at the time was Beyoncé 'Queen B' Knowles-Carter.

The new album is rumoured to be released in November. 

Here are some reactions from tweeps who have been on their tiptoes since the announcement of the release:

