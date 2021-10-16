Moonchild gets candid about dealing with her demons through her music

Moonchild Sanelly is no stranger to the unconventional. From provocative dance moves to her signature hairstyle, there is no boxing her.

It comes as no surprise that her new single, in which she features UK band Sad Night Dynamite, is called Demon .

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she is healing from the demon she was dealing with at the time.

“I'm definitely healing from that experience. The demon I was dealing with at that time was someone who was very invasive and had an opinion in my relationship.”

“They happen to be from my partner's side and they were very opinionated and were permitted to do it. I was like that's f*cked up, this one is a demon and I do not want to deal with this,” she said.