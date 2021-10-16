Moonchild gets candid about dealing with her demons through her music
Her experience inspired her latest track Demon
Moonchild Sanelly is no stranger to the unconventional. From provocative dance moves to her signature hairstyle, there is no boxing her.
It comes as no surprise that her new single, in which she features UK band Sad Night Dynamite, is called Demon .
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she is healing from the demon she was dealing with at the time.
“I'm definitely healing from that experience. The demon I was dealing with at that time was someone who was very invasive and had an opinion in my relationship.”
“They happen to be from my partner's side and they were very opinionated and were permitted to do it. I was like that's f*cked up, this one is a demon and I do not want to deal with this,” she said.
Boobeams!! 💙💙💙 My new single #DEMON with @SadDynamite you've been hearing on #FIFA22 is out now!!— Moonchild YEBO TEACHER Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) October 5, 2021
Listen via link below, LMK what you think in the comments 😘😘https://t.co/vwi22nRg05 pic.twitter.com/RFLsk1nFel
Moonchild was dealing with the drama of friends who were imposing their opinions in her relationship.
“I was definitely mad. I feel like that song is definitely a diary of that situation. I felt like it can't continue this way. It is either I'm out or you teach your friends to know their place. I'm not gonna do that for you.”
Moonchild has come a long way since her Rabubi days, and her wild and imaginative mind helps her stay on top of her game. She believes everything came full circle for her this year while the world seemed to be on shutdown.
“It's been very tough for musicians, but for me it has been very awesome because I bagged my awesome team in London. Everything I was fighting for in music and the deals I wanted, I got during lockdown. I do international festivals so my finances weren't necessarily affected.”
Moonchild does virtual concerts with international fests and has been privileged during lockdown not to worry about where her next meal is coming from.
There is no need to box her sound just yet. She makes future ghetto funk music, and she said the sound only exists because she does.
“I'm future ghetto funk so that's why I can have a hit in the UK in a different sound. This genre is basically my voice at this point. I can jump on any sound and stay true to myself. I I don't box myself in any way and my audiences know that.”
She saidshe is very open and that's why her fan base is huge, especially abroad.
“I don't stay in a box. :iterally give me a beat and I will make a hit. At this point future ghetto funk is Moonchild on any song.”
What goes through her mind when she creates music is her Grammy and her grit.
“I need to kill and I can't wait for the world to see it. I'm not limited to the environment or circumstance. When I create I live in my own box.”
The singer would love to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion, and she's booked with her in Spain next year. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B also make the cut in her long list.